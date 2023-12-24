Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA) Kaduna, in continuation of efforts to rid their area of responsibility of violent extremists, insurgents and criminal elements, have cleared insurgents and violent extremists from several hideouts, killing 14 of them and made significant recoveries in coordinated offensives in Kaduna and Niger States.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, and made available to journalists, said in Niger State on December 23, 2023, troops set out to clear the remnant of insurgent elements in the State and made contact at Madawaki of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and killed two insurgents with others fleeing with gunshot wounds.

He further said the troops recoverd two AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifle magazines and one motorcycle in the encounter.

“Troops proceeded to the camp of eliminated insurgents leader, Ali Kachalla where his foot soldiers cowardly absconded on troops’ approach and search of the camp led to the rescue of 13 kidnap victims, all males. The victims revealed to have been abducted in Niger State on 13 October 2023,” he stated.

Items recovered from the camp included an international passport suspected to belong to a high-profile affiliate of the insurgents, a few military and war-like accessories were also discovered at the camp, while kidnap victims were rescued and taken to a military medical facility for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their families.

“The troops further projected to another insurgents camp dominated by insurgent leader, Alhaji Laye. The camp was similarly deserted. The troops searched the abandoned makeshift tents and recovered 4 AK 47 rifle magazines. The camp was destroyed and troops returned to Madawaki where an insurgents storehouse was discovered with assorted soft drinks, cartons of bottle water, liquid peak milk and energy drinks. Other items discovered in the storehouse were generator and food stuff. All the items and the camp were destroyed insitu.

“In a follow up operation in Kaduna State, troops of the Division neutralized 3 insurgents at Maidaro in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area on 23 December 2023, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine, one dane gun and two motorcycles. In Kidandan – Yadi general area of Birnin Gwari, troops offensive also led to the destruction of insurgents camp, troops neutralized 5 insurgents and recovered 12 motorcycles in the fire fight.

“Also, troops operating at the Kachia axis on 21 December 2023 in response to a kidnap incident successfully launched an ambush along Maro junction and made contact with the criminal kidnappers. In the fire fight that ensued, troops neutralized 3 of the kidnappers with others escaping with gunshot wounds,” he added.

He said the troops recovered the sum of N15,000, two mobile phones, one motorcycle and two cutlasses and also rescued an abducted person. The rescued victim, Mr Rabiu Ahmed (25 year-old) was rushed to a nearby military hospital. He was subsequently treated, and his dispossessed items returned to him and reunited with his family.

“In the same vein, in early hours of 24 December 2023, acting on credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division ambushed insurgents at Kwanar Batero in Kaduna State and neutralized one insurgent. Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, 5 rounds of 7.62 mm, 3 motorcycles and one baofeng radio,” he added.

The GOC, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro, has expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded in the operations and commended the troops for the feats and further charged them to continue to deny all insurgents and criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility freedom of action.