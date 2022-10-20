Troops of the Nigerian Army Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralised notorious bandits in a location several kilometers off Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in the ongoing campaign against bandits in Kaduna State.

The security report said troops acting on credible intelligence carried out aggressive fighting patrols to Abasiya-Amale area located east of Polewire in Kachia local government area of the State where they engaged the bandits.

In the fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and subsequently destroyed their hideouts.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday said the troops were still combing the general area while the corpses of two neutralised bandits have been recovered.

The statement said: “The following items were also recovered: One AK-47 rifle, two magazines carrying 38 rounds of ammunition,one cell phone.”

Aruwan explained further that there were strong indications that some bandits escaped with life threatening injuries and might be seeking medical assistance in the general area, warning locals to refrain from rendering any assistance to questionable elements, and should instead report such matters to the following numbers: 09034000060, 08170189999. The public will be intimated on further developments.

In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road in Chikun LGA.

The statement noted: “The troops mobilized to the location and made contact with bandits at Rafin Kaura. The bandits fled from the advancing troops, who then rescued two victims who had been kidnapped in transit: Amina Kasim, Yunusa Usman.

“The rescued victims have been linked up with vehicles conveying them to their original destinations.The troops subsequently cleared the bandit camps in the general area.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State who received the operational feedback with gratitude, commended the officers and men of the Armed Forces and other agencies under the leadership of GOC 1 Division, Major General TA Lagbaja, presently pursuing the onslaught against bandits and terrorists elements.