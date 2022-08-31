The Nigerian Army has said that Troops of 82 Division Enugu, in collaboration with other services on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, killed two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) along Eke Ututu – Ihitte Nansa Road in Orsu local government area of Imo State

The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the troops also recovered several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along the road, as well as locally fabricated rocket launchers.

He said the troops encountered the proscribed sect members while carrying out a raid operation around the general area of Orsu Ihitte Ukwa and Ihitte Nansa in the State.

He noted that the gunmen had taken position to launch one of their primed rocket launchers, when they were engaged and taken out by the soldiers.

General Nwachukwu said there was no casualty on the side of the military, adding that the IEDs deployed by the irredentists exploded at Eke Ututu Market, destroying some of the shops in the market.

He said, “Eke Ututu market has recently become a flash point as dissidents often ambush troops using explosives and fire arms from within and around the market, while troops are on routine patrol.

“After the incident, the Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team recovered several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted along the road, as well as locally fabricated rocket launchers.”

He assured that the troops will continue to ensure there is no safe haven for all criminal elements operating around Orsu and Orsumoghu general area of Imo State.