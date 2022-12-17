Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, on Friday, has conducted clearance operations on identified bandits’ camp at Kidandan village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, killing two terrorists and recovered weapons and motorcycles.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, in a statement, said the troops following a fight neutralised two terrorists, recovered one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines loaded with 52 7.62mm special ammunition, five motorcycles and three mobile phones.

On the same day, troops also conducted clearance operation along Kaduna-Zaria-Galadimawa Road and made contact with terrorists at their various camps.

He said the bandits fled on sighting troops and the troops destroyed several camps in the general area, recovered three Dane guns, two magazines, one bandolier, nine motorcycles and pairs of military uniforms, amongst other items.