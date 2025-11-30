Advertisement

Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigeria Army have arrested a personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) alongside four other armed militia members in connection with the renewed communal clash in Usmanu village of Karim-Lamido local government of Taraba State.

The violent clash, which was between the Shomo and Wurkun communities over a land dispute, caused serious damage to both sides. Though, no life was lost during the violent clash.

This was contained in a press statement issued to LEADERSHIP on Sunday and signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Public Relations of the Brigade in Jalingo.

The statement said, “the operation followed credible intelligence indicating a resurgence of long-standing land disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

“The dispute escalated into armed clashes, resulting in the destruction of property, including the burning of houses.

“In response, 6 Brigade immediately deployed forces to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“Upon reaching the area, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis. A brief but fierce exchange ensued, during which the soldiers neutralised four of the attackers.

“Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of three dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, twenty-five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two motorcycles.

“In a development that underscores the complexity of the conflict, one personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found operating alongside the armed militia was arrested.

“He is currently undergoing further investigation and profiling to determine his level of involvement,” the statement read in part.

It quoted the Commander, 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, as commending the troops for their prompt response, bravery, and adherence to professional rules of engagement.

The statement said Brig.-Gen. Uwa reaffirmed the Brigade’s determination to rid Taraba State of criminal elements and maintain operational momentum across all areas of responsibility.

The Brigade Commander then assured the people of Karim Lamido LGA and Taraba State at large of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability.

He urged communities to embrace peaceful coexistence and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

The Nigerian Army, therefore, called on all residents to remain calm and law-abiding as stability was gradually being restored.