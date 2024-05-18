A total of eight terrorists have been killed while troops of the Nigerian Army also thwarted multiple kidnap attempts of 28 persons in Zamfara, Imo, Borno and Sokoto States, on Friday.

The Nigerian Army made the revelation on its official X handle (formerly Twitter), saying the troops in Zamfara State responding to a distress call about terrorists’ activities at Yar Sabiya Wuya District in Aka local government area of the state engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

The statement said the troops overwhelmed the terrorists following a firefight and forced them to abandon 27 kidnap victims.

The Army said one of the kidnap victims who sustained gunshot wound was promptly evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In the same Zamfara State, troops, following credible intelligence, carried out clearance operations in Gurusu, Kisema, and Gana Villages, Nasarawa District in Bukuyyum local government area where they made contact with the terrorists.

Following a firefight, troops killed two terrorists and recovered two motorcycles while others fled the scene.

Similarly, in Imo State, troops on patrol around Umuaka in Njaba local government area of the state foiled an attempted kidnap of Prince Chinonso Meremikwu.

During the operation, the troops neutralised one terrorist while two others escaped.

They also recovered one AK-47 rifle with two loaded magazines and one motorcycle from the terrorists.

In Borno State, troops conducting offensive operation against terrorists’ enclave at Forfor Village in Damboa local government area, neutralised one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and seven bicycles.

Troops further exploited ,Tuga leading to a fierce encounter resulting in the killing of two terrorists and the recovery of another AK-47 rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and eight bicycles.

Meanwhile in Sokoto State, troops in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS), responded to a distress call about a kidnap attempt by terrorists, who had mounted a blockade along Road Kwanar Isa – Shinkafi in Isa local government area.

The troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, killing two while others fled the scene.