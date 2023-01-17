Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two bandits and cleared several hideouts in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, according to security update released by the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said according to operational feedback made available to the State Government, the troops achieved the breakthroughs during fighting patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.

“The troops set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thus engaged bandits approaching the location on motorcycles. The troops neutralized two bandits and recovered three motorcycles.

“The troops also raided bandits camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area. The bandits fled into the forest on sighting the troops, who then destroyed the camps and recovered three motorcycles.

“Other items recovered include several sets of military uniforms and bandoliers.

“The onslaught against bandits is in progress and government appeals to the general public to continue to volunteer useful information,” he said.

According to the statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed satisfaction and commended the troops for their committed efforts, which resulted in the latest success.

