Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralised several bandits and dislodged camps in some locations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State during clearance operations.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued 10 kidnapped persons, who were chained and bound with ropes.

Aruwan explained that the troops, who came under further attack in the thick forest, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they were receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

The statement said the troops also neutralised an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.

Aruwan pointed out that the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same Chikun local government area where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.

The statement noted that another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA, after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.

The statement reads: “The images attached depict the dire situation in which the hostages were found. The troops untied the hostages, who were identified as follows:- Surajo Aliyu,Ayuba Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed,Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed,Mohammadu lbrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalam, Kelvin Musa, Paul Patrick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where the following items were recovered, among other effects: Three locally made rifles, One AK-47 magazine, One AK-47 top cover,Four Bafoeng radio chargers,Eleven mobile phones,three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one frag jacket, Spanners, knives and chains.”

Aruwan added that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i noted the security report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for the rescue of the 10 citizens.

The governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations, and encouraged them to sustain the efforts to ultimate victory.

“Citizens are strongly advised not to harbour or provide medical aid to suspicious individuals carrying what may be gunshot wounds. Such cases are to be immediately reported to the Security Operations Room on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan stated.