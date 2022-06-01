Troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Monday, repelled attack on its location in Arege, in the North-East of Borno State without casualties on own troops.

The troops dealt decisively with the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their failed incursion on troops formation on May 30, 2022.

Military sources said the terrorists attacked the town in the night of Monday, May 30, 2022, via multiple flanks with an unconfirmed number of ISWAP foot soldiers on Gun Trucks.

They were, however, said to be subdued by the firepower of the troops.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad reported that many other terrorists escaped with bullet wounds.

Sources also confirmed that there were no casualty on the military side during the operation.

Items recovered from the terrorists include; one Hilux, Anti Air Craft Gun and many rounds of ammunition as well as three AK47 magazines.