Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 10 passengers onboard a Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Bus kidnapped in Kogi State while travelling from Calabar, Cross State to Abuja.

A statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the kidnap victims were rescued on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Ogugu Community, along Enugu-Kogi Road in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.

He said the troops, following a distress call, responded swiftly to the scene of the kidnap incident, where the kidnappers had demobilised a Peace Mass Transit bus and abducted the passengers and moved them into the nearby Ette Forest.

According to the statement, the troops tracked and engaged the kidnappers in a fire fight, compelling them to abandon their hostages.

“The swift and decisive action of the troops led to the successful rescue of the passengers,” the Army spokesman said.

In another operation, troops cleared POB/ESN enclaves in Egbuoma/Osiam in Oguta local government area of Anambra State.

The Director said the troops encountered the armed group, killed one in the fire fight that ensued and recovered one Mercedes Benz 350 4matic from their camp.

Relatedly, troops on Monday, February 26, 2024, repelled attack on Katakpa village in Toto local government area of Nasarawa State following a distress call.

He said the armed group identified as the Bassa militia group had invaded the village and killed the Sarkin Katakpa.

General Nwachukwu said the troops responding to a distress call embarked on a fighting patrol to the community and successfully repelled the attack.

He added that the troops recovered two AK47 Rifles, two AK47 Magazines, two G3 Rifles, two G3 Rifle Magazines, 41 Cartridges of 39mm ball special ammunition and 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that the troops have dominated the general area and continued further exploits to nab the assailants.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to conduct operations to sanitise troubled areas and maintain peace and stability in the country.