The Nigerian Army said its troops of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai have successfully rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba local government area of Borno State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its social media handles said the victims, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on November 23 while harvesting crops on their family farmlands and were freed on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

According to the statement, the victims were freed following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the southern Borno axis.

The rescued girls have been evacuated to a secure military facility where they were receiving comprehensive medical care, psychological support and debriefing.

The statement added that the victims will be formally reunited with their families upon completion of these processes, adding that their recovery has brought immense relief to the community, which had been gripped by fear following the abduction.

The rescued victims include Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15) and Hauwa Hamidu (17).

The military high command commended the troops for their doggedness, swift response and acknowledged the crucial support of security stakeholders and local informants whose timely information enabled the successful rescue.

“Troops continue to pursue ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and safeguard civilians,” it added.

The Nigerian Army, therefore, called on communities to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing credible and timely information, emphasising that collaborative efforts were essential to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security.