The Nigerian Army has recorded multiple operational successes in the last 24 hours, rescuing 21 kidnap victims, foiling terror attacks and uncovering illegal crude oil activities across the country.

Advertisement

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told newsmen that troops had sustained offensives across theatres.

The source said the troops operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Zamfara and Kebbi repelled attacks, rescued civilians and responded to violent incidents.

Advertisement

“In Maradun, troops of 1 Brigade engaged terrorists who attacked Baigasuwa community, rescuing residents, though four civilians sustained gunshot injuries.

“In Kebbi, terrorists attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service checkpoint in Bagudo, killing three personnel and burning vehicles before fleeing. Troops also rescued five persons and a baby along the Unashi–Doka road in Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi, after terrorists abandoned their captives on sighting soldiers,” he said.

The source said the troops of Operation MESA in Kogi and Kogi–Kwara axis rescued four kidnapped victims during a firefight with insurgents at Konan Leda in Lokoja, while 11 additional victims later escaped following the assault.

He added that two motorcycles and a radio set were recovered, while another victim was rescued in the Kwali area of the FCT.

“Meanwhile, troops of Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, intensified operations against crude oil theft.

“In Eleme, Rivers soldiers and security agencies discovered 350 bags of stolen crude, estimated at 10,500 litres.

“Another patrol in Bonny recovered equipment used by oil thieves, including hoses, a Yamaha engine and jerricans, after the suspects fled.

“Other Theatres, including sectors under Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East and ongoing phases of Desert Sanity IV, reported no major incidents as troops continued clearance and security operations,” he added.

The military sources reiterated the resolve of the troops to remain on heightened alert across all regions to deny terrorists and criminals freedom of action.