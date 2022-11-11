The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Friday, said troops of Operation Forest Sanity on fighting patrol to bandits hideout at Danmarke village in Gummi local government area of Zamfara State, rescued three kidnap victims and recovered weapons and 30 motorcycles.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said troops during the operation engaged the terrorists in a fight that made them to abandon their hideout.

He said while several fled with gunshot injuries, the troops exploited the general area and rescued three kidnap victims, recovered five AK-47 rifles and 30 motorcycles, among other items.