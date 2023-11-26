Six men, who were kidnapped by bandits, have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in Kebbi State.

The abductees were rescued in good condition on Friday and had since been reunited with their families.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, it was disclosed that all victims were rescued in Shanga local government area of the State.

“The victims have been reported missing, I mean kidnapped for some time now. Security operatives in the area comprising the Army and the local vigilante were alerted and they swung into action inside the Shanga bush, luckily the victims were rescued by the security operatives,” he said.

He also commended the gallant efforts of the troops, reiterating the unwavering commitment of Governor Idris-led administration toward supporting the security agencies in the state.

He further noted that marching orders had been given to all security personnel to deal decisively with any threat to the lives and properties of people in the State.