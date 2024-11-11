The United States President-elect, Donald Trump, has made two more key appointments ahead of his formal return to the White House in January.

Tom Homan, 62, has been named as Trump’s border czar, while New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 40, is set to become the next US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), according to statements shared with The New York Post.

Trump’s latest appointments came as the Republican Party edged closer to securing control of both chambers of Congress. According to CBS News, Republicans held 215 seats in the House, with just three more needed for a majority. Democrats, by comparison, held 210 seats. A majority in the House, combined with their Senate control, would give Trump significant legislative power, allowing him to advance his policies and potentially initiate impeachment proceedings against officials.

Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump, will oversee the nation’s borders, including maritime and aviation security. Homan’s duties will also extend to managing the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Trump confirmed the appointment on his Truth social platform, stating, “Tom Homan will be in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security.” He added, “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

A former police officer, Homan played a pivotal role in Trump’s first term, advocating for stringent immigration enforcement, including the controversial policy of separating migrant families at the US-Mexico border. His hardline stance earned him both support and criticism. Despite stepping down from his role in 2018, Homan continued to champion Trump’s immigration policies and has remained a staunch advocate for the president’s approach. He is currently a visiting fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, known for publishing the “Project 2025” blueprint for a second Trump term.

Elise Stefanik, who has represented New York’s 21st District since 2014, has been chosen by Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik, who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the time, underwent a political transformation from a moderate Republican critical of Trump to one of his most vocal defenders.

In a statement to The New York Post newspaper, Stefanik expressed her gratitude for the nomination, saying, “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

Trump described Stefanik as “an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” underscoring her commitment to his administration’s foreign policy agenda. Stefanik’s appointment comes at a critical time for the UN, with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East requiring heightened diplomatic engagement.

Trump’s administration has begun to take shape, with other notable appointments and rumours circulating. Susie Wiles, whom Trump dubbed “the ice maiden” for her unflappable demeanor, was named his chief of staff. Additionally, there were speculations that Florida Senator Rick Scott could be appointed Senate majority leader, backed by high-profile supporters like Elon Musk. Musk, who played a key role in Trump’s campaign,was also rumoured to be in consideration for a position in the administration, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed Trump after ending his own presidential bid.

However, some familiar faces from Trump’s first term won’t be returning to the administration. Trump has confirmed that former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be offered new roles.

As Trump’s cabinet continued to form, the key appointments have reflected his priorities for his second term, particularly in areas such as border security and international diplomacy.