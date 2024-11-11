The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and rain across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged slight dust haze on Monday with localised visibility of 2 km to 5km in the northern region during the forecast hours.

“In the North Central region, slight dust haze with localised visibility of 2km to 5km is expected during the forecast period.

“In the South, sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland, with prospects of thunderstorms with slight rains anticipated over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the morning.

“Towards the afternoon/evening hours thunderstorms with slight

rains are expected over parts of southern Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta States,” it said.

The agency predicted slight dust haze on Tuesday with localised visibility of 2km to 5km during the forecast hours in the northern region.

According to NiMet, slight dust haze with localised visibility of 2km 5km is expected during the forecast period in the North Central region.

It anticipated sunny and hazy skies over the inland and patches of clouds over the coastal states during the forecast period in the southern region.

The agency forecast slight dust haze with localised visibility of 2km to 5km during the forecast hours in the northern region on Wednesday.

”In the North Central region, slight dust haze with localised visibility of 2km to 5km is expected during the forecast period.

“In the southern region, sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the Inland while patches of clouds are expected over the coastal States.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precaution as dust particles are in suspension.

It advised People with Asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather condition.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“‘Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.