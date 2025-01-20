Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump has slammed his immediate predecessor, Joe Biden’s administration, for failing to manage what he called ‘simple crisis at home’ while dabbling into other issues outside America.

Trump spoke in his inaugural address shortly after he was sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS) on Monday afternoon.

“We now have a government that cannot manage a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumble into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad,” Trump said.

The president also touched on immigration, a major focus of his new administration, saying the Biden government “fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding citizens but proves sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals.”

He added, “We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders or, more importantly, its own people.”

President Trump also stated that the country is currently in decline, criticising the education and health care system, even as he vowed to bring change “very quickly.”

“All of this will change starting today, and it will change very quickly,” Trump said. “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and, indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

Trump declared January 20, 2025 as a “liberation day”, adding that his “life was saved” by the grace of God to make America great again, in reference to the assassination attempt made on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania while he was on the campaign trail in 2024.

Trump has relayed religious imagery following the assassination attempt, with some of his supporters at the Republican National Convention viewing his survival as divine intervention.

“It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country,” Trump added during his inaugural address on Monday.