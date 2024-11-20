United States President-elect, Donald Trump has nominated World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Linda McMahon for Secretary of the Department of Education.

Trump made this nomination on Tuesday, picking McMahon who previously served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration during the first half of his first term.

The President-elect wrote in his statement that McMahon is doing an “incredible” job as transition team co-chair.

“As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families,” Trump said, later adding, “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”

McMahon was also an executive WWE which she co-founded with her husband, Vince McMahon.

She resigned from her position in 2009 for an unsuccessful run for one of Connecticut’s U.S. Senate seats.

McMahon is the chair and chief executive of the financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

She also sat on the Connecticut Board of Education for two years.

She previously served as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and worked at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW).

McMahon may be directed to oversee Trump’s plans for the abolition of the Department of Education.

During Trump’s campaign, he criticised the Department of Education for being “ineffective” and staffing employees who “hate our children.”

Trump also in July 2024, proposed closing the agency and to “cut federal funding for any school or programme pushing critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children.”

He also stated his plan to “find and remove the radicals who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education,” as well as “keep men out of women’s sports.”