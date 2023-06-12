Trump Slams Indictment Charges At Campaign Trail

Former United States President Donald Trump has criticised his indictment by the Department of Justice as “ridiculous” and “baseless” during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed, painting the 37 felony counts as an attack on his supporters.

Speaking at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, Trump said the indictment was an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House.

“They’ve launched one witch-hunt after another to try and stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people,” Trump alleged in Georgia, later telling the crowd, “In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you.” The indictment unsealed on Friday afternoon charged with Trump willfully defying the Justice Department demands that he return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records, as well as telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored at his residence.

The indictment includes allegations that he stored documents in a ballroom and a toilet at his Mar-a-Lago resort, among other places.

Trump is due to make his first federal court appearance on Tuesday in Miami.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican Party nomination despite his mounting legal woes, which include criminal charges filed against him in March in New York.