In a landmark decision, a New York jury has convicted former US President Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

This historic verdict makes Trump the first former US President to be declared a felon. The decision now places Justice Juan M. Merchan at the center of a highly anticipated sentencing process, scheduled for July 11.

Trump’s 34 charges were classified as class E felonies, the least severe category in New York State. Each count carries a maximum potential sentence of up to four years in prison. If Justice Merchan decides on incarceration, he would likely impose concurrent sentences, meaning Trump would serve the time for each count simultaneously rather than consecutively.

However, incarceration is not a foregone conclusion. Justice Merchan has the discretion to impose a probationary sentence instead of prison time. If sentenced to probation, Trump would be required to regularly report to New York City’s Probation Department and adhere to various conditions, failing which he could face immediate imprisonment.

The decision on sentencing will take into account various factors, including the nature of the crime and Trump’s conduct since the conviction. Justice Merchan’s previous statements indicate that he takes white-collar crime seriously, which could influence his decision. Nonetheless, Trump’s legal team is expected to argue for leniency, citing his status as a former president and current political figure.

Trump has already signalled his intention to appeal the conviction, a process that could be protracted and complex. The appeal will likely not be resolved before the 2024 presidential election, during which Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee. The appeal process could extend over several months, creating a cloud of legal uncertainty that might affect his campaign and political standing.

The conviction has sent shockwaves across the US political landscape. Trump has continued to vehemently denounce the charges and the judicial process, labelling them as politically motivated and biased. His supporters have echoed these sentiments, with prominent figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling the case a politically charged manoeuvre.

Public opinion has been polarised, reflecting the deep divisions within American society. Many view the conviction as a critical step in upholding the rule of law, while others see it as an unprecedented and unjust attack on a former president. The White House and other political entities have been cautious in their responses, highlighting the importance of an independent judiciary while avoiding direct commentary on the case’s specifics.

The trial, which spanned six weeks and featured testimony from 20 witnesses, painted a detailed picture of alleged election interference and systematic falsification of business records. The prosecution’s narrative connected Trump’s actions to a broader scheme to influence the 2016 election by silencing potentially damaging revelations about his personal conduct.

Trump’s conviction comes after a series of legal battles and investigations that have cast a long shadow over his post-presidency. Despite numerous close calls in other legal matters, this verdict represents a significant blow to Trump’s legal defences and could have far-reaching consequences for his political aspirations.

As the nation awaits Justice Merchan’s sentencing decision, the case against Donald Trump remains a defining moment in American legal and political history. The outcome will not only shape Trump’s future but also set a precedent for how the justice system handles high-profile figures accused of serious crimes. The weeks leading up to July 11 will be closely watched, as the implications of this case continue to unfold on the global stage.