Top celebrities are set to thrill residents of Abuja, as a leading non-governmental organisation, Strategic Outreach Support (SOS) holds its charity gala and award night.

Expected to perform at the event include music star Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tubaba, Nollywood start Francis Duru, skitmaker Sabinus, Atela Francis, Mc Bob, Jarell Ebuka, Roletta Rose, Mc Shortcut, Jahrel and more.

SOS is a tax-exempt organizaton with a global vision of creatng self-reliant societes where individuals and communites can harness their inner potental.

With headquarters in the United States, it has a presence in over 300 communites worldwide, and has been making remarkable strides since its establishment in 2016. The Founder of Strategic Outreach Support, Mr. Uzorma Ehikwe, told a press conference in Abuja recently.

Its primary vision and mission is to implement strategies and foster partnerships that provide sustainable development solutons to vulnerable populations and communities, while objective is anchored on ending poverty, eradicatng hunger, ensuring food security, promoting sustainable agriculture and fostering inclusive economic growth, amongst others, he stated at the conference.

“These goals are entrenched by our core values of strengthening family bonds, empowerment, compassion, dedication and integrity.

“SOS’s impact is extensive, with 278 active volunteers, over 6,500 beneficiaries and a reach of up to ten million individuals.

“We have also collaborated with 110 other NGOs on various impactul projects.

“Our initiatives span from medical outreach programs in Abuja to food relief efforts for the people of Kogi State.

“We have provided essential COVID- 19 relief packages in Edo State and Lagos, conducted youth awareness programs in Abuja and offered skills acquisiton trainings worldwide through SOS UDEMY, among many other endeavors.

“Today, I am delighted to share with you a new initatve by SOS — a humanitarian event known as the “SOS Charity Gala & Award Night,” he said.

The gala night is scheduled for November 5, 2023, at the Internatonal Conference Center in Abuja.

The charity fair which is according to organisers is designed to allow businesses, brands and entrepreneurs showcase their goods and services will kick off at the same venue, on the same day, at 12 pm, after which follows by the concert at 6 pm.

The primary aim of this event is to raise funds to support children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and to foster our work with the last year’s flood victims.

“We extend a warm invitaton to all individuals and organization’s to join us in this charitable endeavor, as together, we can make a lastng impact on the lives of those who need it most,” the statement noted.