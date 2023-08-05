The national president of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Osifo, has explained the decision to suspend the nationwide protest on Wednesday.

The organised labour called off the protest after receiving a commitment from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address their grievances. The protest against the fuel price hike had led to disruptions in various cities and villages, including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Benin City, and others.

During the protest, demonstrators encountered obstacles from security operatives, resulting in the removal of the National Assembly gate to gain access into the National Assembly Complex. There, they engaged in a dialogue with the leadership of the National Assembly. Comrade Osifo, who also serves as the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout and peaceful nature of the protest.

Following a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, labour leaders pressed for concrete action on their demands.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after the protest, Comrade Osifo stated, “We made it clear to the president that there should be short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to our demands. For example, he has made a serious commitment that the Port Harcourt refinery will be fully operational by December this year, 2023. We are holding him accountable to that promise.”

The TUC president emphasised the senate’s intervention in the matter, saying, “The senate has also requested labor to pause the protest and give them seven days to resolve these issues. As a responsible union, we must be rational and considerate, as it appears they have promised to address our concerns promptly. After reviewing their commitment, we will inform Nigerians about our next steps. So far, feedback from across the country indicates that the protest was a peaceful and successful demonstration.”