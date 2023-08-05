The House Committee of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria has promised to make necessary amendments to existing laws to ensure the fight against the ailments is enhanced.

Chairman of the committee, Hon, Amobi Ogah who stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, said the committee would work with relevant stakeholders to enhance the fight, and also ensured that money budgeted for it is used for the purpose.

Ogah said the House Committee is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments, especially in the fight against the control of malaria which appear to defy solutions.

The chairman pledged that the committee would work assiduously in line with the 10th legislative agenda in delivering dividends of democracy to the people and by extension collaborating with the present administration in the fight against diseases.

Ogah stressed that the committee was ready to hit the ground running from day one because of the enormous responsibility ahead.