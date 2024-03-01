Students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) have won over 100 medals in the 1st round of National Mathematical Centre (NMC) competitions.

This was disclosed by the managing director of the school, Mr Feyzullah Bilgin, in a press statement yesterday.

He said the competition is mandated to identify and encourage young talents, stimulate enthusiasm among young Nigerian students and attract distinguished mathematical scientists, from all over the country.

According to him, it is also aimed at enabling it tackle national set goals in the development of mathematical sciences and represent Nigeria in the various most prestigious International Olympiads.

“We are pleased to announce to you our outstanding achievements from the 2023/2024 1st round of National Mathematical and Sciences Olympiad Competitions according to the results released by N.M.C. Abuja,“ he said.

Listing some of its outstanding achievements, he said their students have won 27 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze medals in various subjects including math, the science subjects and informatics Olympiads.

“Our schools also achieved a record-breaking number of 293 students that qualified for the second round of the competitions.

“In the whole of Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Yobe States, our schools clinched the best in Mathematics Olympiad.

“In the whole of FCT, Abuja, our schools are the best in biology, chemistry, junior math, and physics Olympiads.

„In the FCT, our students clinched the top 3 in biology Olympiad; 9 of our students emerged in the top 10 in junior math; 6 of our students emerged in the top 10 and half of the students that qualified for the second round are our students in senior math. It would also interest you to know that one of our J.S.S. 1 students surpassed several J.S.S. 2 and 3 students to clinch 3rd position in the state.

„In the same Abuja, one of our students: Chiemela Ahachi: clinched the best positions in both physics and chemistry Olympiads. In the whole of Kano State, our schools are the best in junior informatics, junior math, senior informatics, and senior Math.

„In the whole of Kano State, our students clinched top 5 in junior informatics Olympiad; top 10 and 89% of 2nd round qualifiers in junior mathematics Olympiad; top 5 and 89% of 2nd round qualifiers in senior informatics Olympiad; and 8 of our students emerged in the top 10 and 82% of 2nd round qualifiers in senior math Olympiads,“ he said.

The director said in the whole of Lagos State, their school is the best in junior and senior mathematics, which were clinched by two blood brothers.

In the whole of Lagos State, their students occupied the top 6 in senior math Olympiads.

„In the whole of Kaduna State, our schools are the best in junior informatics, chemistry, and physics Olympiads. In the whole of Kaduna State, our students occupied the top nine in junior informatics, and came top three in physics.

„In the whole of Yobe State, there are no rival schools as our schools occupied every available position in all the subject categories.

“We congratulate our students, teachers, parents, and school managements for these wonderful achievements,“ he added.