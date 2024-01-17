Minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo did not shun the invitation of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), sources close to him have said.

They said contrary to media reports, the former lawmaker has not shunned the invitation extended to him by the CCB.

The CCB had on Monday invited Tunji-Ojo to appear before it on Tuesday over the contract scam in the ministry of humanitarian affairs involving New Plant Projects Limited, a company linked to him.

While media reports indicated that he did not show up, the sources speaking for him on the condition of anonymity said, the minister had not wilfully shunned the summon.

According to them, the invitation came late and Tunji-Ojo informed the Bureau of his busy schedule on Tuesday, hence he could not turn up.

“It has become necessary to dispute some media reports which claimed that the interior minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has willfully shunned the invitation extended to him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“This false claim is indeed far from what actually transpired on Monday between Tunji-Ojo and the Code of Conduct Bureau. The CCB invitation was received quite late on Monday by the minister and he immediately made his busy schedule for Tuesday known to the Tribunal.

“The minister had also gone ahead to agree a date for appearance with the CCB. Agreeing a later date for appearance with the CCB does not translate to shunning the invitation extended to the minister.

“It should also be clearly stated that Tunji-Ojo do not have any reason whatsoever not to honour the invitation extended to him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The minister has not done anything that contravenes the Tribunal’s law and has no reason to shun the invitation extended to him,” the sources insisted.