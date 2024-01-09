Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was seen at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, amid controversy over a N438 million consultancy contract awarded to New Planet Project Limited, a firm he co-founded.

There were conflicting reports about the purpose of Tunji-Ojo’s visit.

Some suggested he was summoned by President Bola Tinubu to explain the contract issue. Others said it was a routine ministerial meeting.

It remains unclear if Tunji-Ojo met with Tinubu, who had to reschedule engagements due to developments in Niger Republic.

At least three other ministers including Hanatu Musawa (Arts and Creative Economy), Shuaibu Audu (Steel Development) and Adebayo Adelabu (Power) were in the villa but were unable to meet with the president.

He had denied involvement in the contract, saying he resigned as New Planet director in 2019 before the deal.

The visit comes as Tunji-Ojo faces scrutiny over the consultancy contract awarded by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs while he was a director at New Planet.

His presence at Aso Rock fuels speculation that the president summoned him to address the allegations.