Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has written to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayode Adegoke Mustapha, over an alleged threat against her by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The drama started after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram at the weekend, leaving many to believe that Davido unfollowed Tiwa because of the latter’s friendship with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, with whom he is currently not on talking terms.

Things turned for the worse when Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz threatened to teach Davido a lesson for “disrespecting his family.”

However, in a letter on social media, dated January 9, addressed to the commissioner, Tiwa claimed Davido got upset with her because she posted clips of herself and Sophia on her Instagram story on December 23.

Tiwa said Davido reached out to her manager and accused her of taunting him, adding that the ‘Aye’ singer disrespected her using “malicious and derogatory words to my person.”

The mother of one claimed she was told that Davido is upset that she chose to maintain a relationship with Sophia despite their differences.

“The events of the day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connection asking me what I did to Mr David Adeleke that he is upset that I choose to maintain a relationship with Imaed’s mother who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He also told our mutual connections to warn me to ‘be careful in Lagos because he is going to f*ck me up,” parts of the letter read.

Tiwa added that Davido should be held responsible if anything happens to her and her family.