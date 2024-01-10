The Turkiye Burslari Scholarship for International Students also known as the “Turkish Government Scholarship” invites students from all over the world to study in the most prestigious universities in Turkey.

Türkiye Scholarships is a government-funded, competitive scholarship program, awarded to outstanding students and researchers to pursue full-time or short-term Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs (bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels).

Tuition fees, financial support, accommodation and health insurance will be available to awardees at all levels of higher education.

For 2024, the program accepts applications from 10 January – 20 February 2024.

How to Apply

Interested students can apply online through the Türkiye Scholarships Application System (TBBS), by uploading the following documents:

1. A valid identity document, ID card or passport

2. A photograph of the candidate taken within the last 1 year

3. National exam results (if any)

4. Diploma or temporary graduation certificate

5. Transcript

6. International exam results (GRE, GMAT, SAT, etc.) if required by the chosen university or program.

7. International language test results such as TOEFL, and DELF if required by the chosen university or program.

8. A proposal for a research topic and a written example of the research you have carried out (only for PhD applications).