Defying the adage that teacher rewards only come in heaven, Dr. Dominic Nwankwo, a former student of St. John Bosco Seminary, Isuaniocha, Awka-North Local Government Area of Anambra State, presented a brand new car to one of his former teachers.

Accompanied by classmates, including the school’s Old Boys Association Board of Trustees chairman, Mr. Valentine Obienyem; president, Comrade Celestine Oguegbu; and secretary-general, Sir Chidubem Iloghalu, Dr. Nwankwo also gifted Monsignor Sylvester Mgbemfulu a monthly allowance of N100,000 for a year’s worth of car fuel.

He further surprised Msgr. Mgbemfulu with N50,000 for immediate car maintenance and a three-year insurance policy.

Making the presentation at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nibo, Awka-South LGA on Wednesday, Dr. Nwankwo expressed his deepest appreciation for Msgr. Mgbemfulu’s guidance and mentorship.

“We were deeply influenced by the teacher’s (Monsignor Mgbemfulu’s) dedication and commitment to education, and this act was a way to express profound gratitude, especially in support of his 50th anniversary of priestly ordination,” Dr Nwankwo stated.

Msgr Mgbemfulu, who was ordained a priest in 1974 by Francis Cardinal Arinze (then an Archbishop), served almost all his active priestly years in seminaries, where he also taught Chemistry for over forty years.

Speaking during the handover, Comrade Celestine Oguegbu, also a lecturer in the higher institution, said the gesture highlighted the enduring impact teachers have on their students’ lives.

He said it also served as a “poignant reminder of the profound influence educators can have beyond the classroom.”

Msgr. Mgbemfulu, overwhelmed by the gift, acknowledged the significance of nurturing student relationships. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude and prayed for God’s continued guidance upon all his former students.