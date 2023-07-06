Twitter Vs Threads: Here’s The Difference 

Threads, a text-based app tied to Instagram was launched by Meta on Wednesday. The app garnered over 30 million people less than 24 hours after its launch.

According to the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, Twitter’s “volatility” and “unpredictability” under Elon Musk provided the opening for competition.

LEADERSHIP reports that Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, removed legacy verified check marks of many notable people which were free and made it available through Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service.

Other recent changes under Musk’s leadership included limiting how many tweets people can view, and how they can view them.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who lost his legacy verified check mark took a jibe at Elon Musk as he posted his first tweet in 11 years after Threads was launched.

Threads is strikingly similar to Twitter in key ways but there are also some apparent differences.