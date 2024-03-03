The traditional tussle between the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Chief Ayiri Emami, a business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Delta state has taken another dimension.

The tussle which began since the crowning of the monarch and removal of Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has further divided the kingdom, especially in Okere community, Warri south local government area of Delta state.

An attempt on Saturday by the monarch to visit the community, believed to be the support base of Chief Emami, was resisted by the youths, leading to the death of two persons.

Besides the two victims identified as Macaulay Uku and Daniel Grey, other persons said to be loyalists of Emami were also injured during the fracas.

A source said that the deceased died as a result of shooting by soldiers drafted from 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun, Delta state.

Sources also disclosed that a section of youths in the Okere community had resisted the monarch from performing a traditional rite and desecrating the shrine by pouring anointing oil as libation on the ancient grove harbouring an ancestral shrine.

A source who described the deceased persons as harmless said the died after being shot at close range during the encounter with the soldiers.

“Some youths had stopped the monarch from entering the community to perform the rite prompting the deployment of soldiers to the area.

“Their main grouse was that the monarch was planning to pour anointing oil on the shrine against the established customary rites that the people were used to.”

Meanwhile, a palace chief who does not want to be mentioned stated, “the monarch has authority over lands and waters in Warri and as such his movement cannot be resisted in his kingdom.

“The truth is that those youths from Okere community are those loyal to Chief Emami and opposed to the monarch.”

However, the Commanding Officer of the Barrack, Major A. Ohegbe, confirmed the heavy presence of security personnel during the visit of the Olu of Warri to the community on Saturday.

Ohegbe told journalists that he was not aware of any shooting in the community.

He noted that the presence of soldiers in the community was orchestrated by the resistance to the monarch’s visit.