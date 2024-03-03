The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said that the warehouse that was looted in Abuja on Sunday does not belong to the agency as was reported in some sections of the media.

It was earlier reported that residents invaded the warehouse believed to be owned by NEMA at Gwagwa area of the FCT to cart away foodstuffs over the current economic hardship across the nation.

Some residents said youths in their number broke into the warehouse located around Tasha area of the community around 7 am, looting bags of maize and other grains.

A resident, Jaafar Aminu, said the looting continued unhindered till 9 am.

He said some residents as well as persons from neighboring Jiwa and Karmo town trooped towards the site with the intention of partaking in the loot.

Aminu said the situation has caused a gridlock on Gwagwa-Karmo road, that leads to Dei-Dei and Jabi axis, respectively.

However, NEMA, in a statement by Ezekiel Manzo, said: “the attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has been drawn to media reports on Sunday alleging that the Agency’s warehouse was looted by some hoodlums in Abuja.

“This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the agency sympathizes with owners of the looted facility.”

He further said, “to forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, the Director General, Mustapha Ahmed has directed zonal directors and heads of operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide.”