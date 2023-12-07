The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has secured the release of two more female prospective corps members who were kidnapped in Zamfara State while traveling to the orientation camp in Sokoto. This brings the total number of released victims to four, with four still held captive.

LEADERSHIP reports that eight Corps Members were abducted in Zamfara on August 17 on their way from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to Sokoto.

However, the Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and a female abductee.

NYSC, in a press statement on Thursday, signed by Eddy Megwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations, said efforts were on-going to ensure the safe release of the remaining four Prospective Corps Members.

“The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, hereby reassures members of the public, especially the parents of the remaining four abductees, that the Scheme in conjunction with the security agencies would explore every available strategy that would ensure that they are released unhurt and reunite with their families.

“Management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support being received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted Prospective Corps Members.

“The Scheme will always remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration,” the statement added.