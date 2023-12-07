By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

The new Comptroller Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Adamu, has assumed duty in Adamawa State.

Adamu took over from Ibrahim Maina, who retired recently from the service.

Receiving the new Comptroller at Government House, Yola on Thursday, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri urged NIS to secure porous border of the state with Cameron from activities of aliens.

Fintiri expressed concerns over nine Local Government Areas (LGAs), which shares border with Cameroun Republic, noting that most of the elements of security breaches are perpetrated by foreigners, who easily find their ways into the state.

He stressed that government would leverage on the experiences of the newly posted Comptroller to overcome security challenges bedevelling the residents.

Fintiri commended new reforms in the issuance of passport by NIS.

Earlier in his remarks, Adamu assured the governor of the command commitment to service delivery.

The Comptroller expressed his readiness to ensure tightening of the state borders to enhance the security, adding also that Adamawa will no longer have challenges with regard to passport scarcity.