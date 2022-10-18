Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, paid a visit to the camp of the U23 National team, Olympic Eagles yesterday as they continued their build up to the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania.

The former Super Eagles coach was received by the team’s Coordinator, Bashir Badawy, at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, as the team as going through series of training sessions under the supervision of Coach Salisu Yusuf and his lieutenants, Kennedy Boboye, Abubakar Bala and goalkeeper’s trainer, Suleiman Shuaibu.

An excited Eguavoen praised the coaching crew and expressed optimism that the team will soar past Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Eagles are expected to depart the shores of Nigeria on Thursday via Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The first leg of the second round AFCON U23 qualifiers is scheduled to take place on 22nd October in Tanzania with the return leg slated for Saturday, 29th October at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.