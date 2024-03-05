Contrary to a report announcing the resumption of visa issuance to Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said the document was not authorized.

A document on Tuesday reportedly announced the resumption of visa services to Nigerians effective from March 4, 2023.

Recall that the Arab country had imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and nationalities of about 20 other Africa countries following developments it was not comfortable with in 2022.

The affected countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

Reacting to the report, Onanuga in a post to his X Tuesday evening, denied the return of visa processing to Nigerians, saying the document in circulation was neither authorized by Nigeria or the Arab nation.

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE,” Onanuga said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that similar announcement on the resumption of visa services by the UEA to Nigerians was made in September 2023 by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale through a statement.

“President Bola Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalised a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay,” Ngelale had said in the statement.