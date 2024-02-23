Chairman of UBACLE Group, Uba Michael has been appointed as a member of the governing council of Crown Point College of Health Sciences and Technology.

Uba who is a proponent of quality education and youth empowerment said he received the appointment letter in November 2023.

The letter signed by the President/ Founder of the institution, Dr. Samuel Takon Ojong reads in part, “The Board of Trustees Crown Point College of Health Sciences and Technology wishes to welcome you on board as an appointed member of the Governing Council of the College as directed by National Board for Technical Education with effect from 27 October 2023 to 2026.

“This appointment was as a result of your commendable commitment to the upliftment of humanity as demonstrated in your selfless service, proven integrity, and professional experience toward our Country’s economic growth.

“Your roles as a governing council member shall be further discussed upon acceptance of this letter, as well as the benefit of being a member of the council shall be briefed to you upon the event of the dedication of the appointment plaque.”

Uba said the appointment is evidence of his commitment to improving society and a call to do more.

He thanked the institution for the appointment and promised to make his impact felt.