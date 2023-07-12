Uba Sani Moves To Secure Kaduna, Meets CDS, Service Chiefs

In keeping to his administration’s commitment to forging partnerships with security agencies in order to tackle current and emerging security threats in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has held separate meetings Tuesday with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Hinting at what transpired at the separate meetings, Governor Uba said they had robust discussions on the security challenges confronting Kaduna and other neighboring States.

“Although successes have been recorded in the fight against insecurity in Kaduna State, I reminded the service chiefs on the need to consolidate on the successes,” the Governor said.

Uba pledged maximum cooperation and support from the state government to enable the security agencies carry out their vital role of securing the lives and properties of citizens.

He then used the opportunity to convey the warm congratulations and best wishes of the government and good people of Kaduna State to the CDS and Service Chiefs on their well-deserved appointments.

The CDS and service chiefs on their part assured the Governor of their commitment to working with the government and people of Kaduna State to degrade bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements and restore peace and security to troubled communities in the State.