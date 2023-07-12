Tinubu Administration Committed To Girl-child Education – Shettima

President Bola Tinubu remains fully committed to issues of girl-child education and gender empowerment and will promote same in the policies and programmes of the Federal Government under his watch, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President stated this in his remarks on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the United Nations led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Mrs Amina Mohammed.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Co-Founder Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai and other officials.

Sen. Shettima reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to issues of education and empowerment of women, noting that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.”

According to him in a statement by his media office, “the SDGs goals 4 and 5 will be vigorously pursued by the present administration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a passionate and committed advocate of girl-child education. He believes in the empowerment of our women. He believes that the prosperity, the respect of every society is directly proportional to the way they treat their women folk.”

The Vice President then commended the UNDSG and the Co-founder of Malala Fund for their efforts in promoting girl-child education among other initiatives.