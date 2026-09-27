Governor Uba Sani has been commended for introducing a monthly payment plan to clear verified debts inherited from the previous administration.

The Chairman of the Contractors Association of Kaduna State, Engr. Ahmed Baba, disclosed this after a meeting between senior government officials and the leadership of the association in Kaduna.

Engr Baba said that Governor Uba Sani inherited huge liabilities but has demonstrated that government is a continuous process, by taking steps to pay the contractors’ debts.

According to him, the monthly payment arrangement would ensure that verified inherited liabilities are systematically settled, thereby easing the financial burden on contractors who had earlier executed projects for Kaduna state.

“Despite inheriting a huge burden of outstanding liabilities, His Excellency has demonstrated true leadership. He has made it clear that government is a continuum and that contractors must not suffer for their service to the state.

“The monthly payment structure that the Governor has approved is a lifeline to many of our members,” he pointed out.

Engr Baba further claimed that since the inception of the Governor Uba Sani administration, contractors handling projects awarded by the current government have not been owed.

The Chairman of contractors described the development as encouraging to the construction sector.

According to Baba, the association appreciates the governor’s efforts and pledges its support for the administration’s infrastructure development programme.

The Association’s chairman urged contractors to maintain quality and timely delivery of projects across the state to reciprocate Governor Uba Sani’s gesture.