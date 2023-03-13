Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in Kaduna State, campaign coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Igabi Local Government area, Hon Abubakar Muhammad Mamadi was caught in a video expressing gratitude to constituents for voting against the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party’s senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, Muhammad Sani Dattijo and Honourable Zayyan Ibrahim, respectively, in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a viral 2:22 minutes video obtained by our reporter, Mamadi was seen in a meeting with traditional and religious leaders thanking them for defeating Tinubu who is not a northerner as well as other APC candidates.

Mamadi said in the video, “We thank you for voting Hussaini Jallo of the PDP as directed from the above and for defeating APC candidates in the last elections as agreed.” Hon Mamadi said.

The former member of House of Representatives, was further heard saying at the meeting “In the same manner, we urge you to mobilize enmass on Saturday 18 to vote only for Uba Sani in the APC, whom I know personally, and the PDP Assembly Candidates; Hon Danbala and Hon Ibrahim Awwal to defeat Hon Baban Halima and Hon Yusuf Zailani of the APC.

“We are not bothered about party affiliations, we are only concerned about the candidates,” the coordinator of Uba Sani said in the video.

It will be recalled that in lgabi local government area Atiku Abubakar of PDP polled 45,962 to defeat APC’s Bola Tinubu who scored 37,759.

Also the National Assembly elections results saw Hussaini Jallo of the PDP scoring 46,189 votes against Hon Ibrahim Zayyan of the APC who got 41,331 votes.

Igabi has been a traditional stronghold of the APC since 2015. But the anti-party activities by the Mamadi group led to the defeat of the party at the polls.