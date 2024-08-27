United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said it is set to host another edition of its business series in line with its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent.

In a statement by the bank, this edition of the business series, “Built to Last: Building Generational Business,” will be held on Thursday at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos while online participants can also access the session on Zoom.

“Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including Founder/CEO Melvin Marsh International, Flora Mutahi; CEO XQZMOI Television, Atunyota Ali Baba A; CEO, Diaryofakitchenlover Studio, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, (Chef T); and eminent photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, will be on the ground to share their hard-earned insights and practical strategies for building businesses that can withstand the test of time and thrive through challenging environments,” the statement read in part.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke ahead of the workshop, emphasized the importance of this edition of the UBA Business Series in providing a platform for businesses, especially SMEs, to learn from entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses across generations.

“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades,” Fashola said. “Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise.”

Also speaking at the upcoming workshop, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, noted that the business series is one of the many ways the bank is showing its commitment to its wide array of customers, especially during the present financial landscape.

Ladipo said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment.”

“We have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” she said.