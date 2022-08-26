At a time when Nigeria is suffering from infrastructural deficits in almost all sectors of the country, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is setting a commendable example with its Smart School programme at the cost of N21.6bn which is about to take off across the country.

The programme entails building and equipping the schools across the country with modern instructional and vocational materials.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, made this known, said the Commission has commenced the development of course outline and contents for the training of Education Managers, teachers, technical support personnel and other stakeholders for the schools and e-learning programmes.

The Smart Schools initiative, he said, will take care of Information, Communication and Telecommunication gabs in the training of school children and will be located at zonal, state and senatorial levels all over the country.

He added that the programme will ensure full implementation of e-Learning programs in the Basic Education across the country following the challenges occasioned in the sub-sector by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and closure of schools.

Bobboyi explained that the buildings are of ultra Modern Standard and different from the usual buildings you find in schools.

LEADEERSHIP reports that nder the leadership of Dr Bobboyi, UBEC as an intervention agency wants to set a new standard on how school buildings and public infrastructures should be.