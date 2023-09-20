After 10 years, Real Sociedad will mark a return to the European top competition when they host Serie A side Inter Milan on Wednesday for their UEFA Champions League Group D opening match.

Real Sociedad earned a place in the Champions League group stage this season thanks to their fourth-placed finish in La Liga last time around, as Imanol Alguacil’s side amassed 71 points from their 38 outings.

The White and Blues currently sits 10th on the La Liga table, having won once, drawn three times, and lost once already of their matches played so far.

They have managed to keep the talents at their disposal from last season and are a threat in front of goal, especially from Take Kubo, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyerzabal and the gangling Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is in line to make his UEFA Champions League debut against visiting Serie A side.

Inter Milan, now a bit more experienced in Europe following last year’s heroics, will take a break from their hot form in the league with four wins, scoring thirteen goals in the process. With the addition of the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Benjamin Pavard, and Marko Arnautovic, the Nerazurri are a solid team capable of thumping any team hard.

Andre Silva and Martin Merquelanz won’t be available for Real Sociedad due to hip and knee injuries, respectively. Also, due to his red card against Roma last year, Carlos Fernandez is suspended for the game.

Inter Milan have left out Hakan Calhanoglu from the squad as a precaution, the rest of the Inter Milan team are ready and fit for the Anoeta clash.

Real Sociedad have been shaky in defence and could struggle to cope with the force of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.