Overview:

• The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has brought about a significant change in the Kano State government leadership.

• Certificate of Return for Governor Kabir Yusuf (NNPP) is revoked.

• Dr. Nasir Gawuna (APC) is declared the official winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Reasons for the Tribunal’s Decision:

1. Membership Issue: The Tribunal chairman, Justice Oluyemi Akinatan-Osadebey, highlighted that Yusuf was not officially a member of the NNPP when he contested in the governorship election.

2. Overvoting Concern: The exercise was marred by overvoting, impacting the legitimacy of the results.

3. Voting Margin Discrepancy: The margin of lead between NNPP and APC candidates was less than the number of cancelled votes.

Judgment Delivery:

• The pivotal decision was pronounced on a Wednesday afternoon.

• Embracing digital means, the judgment was delivered virtually at the Miller Road Kano State High Court complex.

What Next?

• Following the Tribunal’s verdict, the certificate of return will be formally issued to Dr. Nasir Gawuna except Governor Yusuf appeal the judgement of the Tribunal.

• More details and the political implications of this decision are expected to unfold.