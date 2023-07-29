UEFA Throws Juventus Out Of Europa Conference League, Fines Chelsea

European football governing body UEFA has thrown Juventus out of this season’s Europa Conference League and also fined the club for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Also, UEFA fined Chelsea for breaching FFP rules as a result of “submitting incomplete financial information”.

According to UEFA, the matter relates to transactions which took place between 2012 and 2019.

Juventus have been fined £17.14m, while Chelsea was fined £8.57m.

The Italian club will only have to pay half of their fine if their financial records for the next three years comply with regulations, while Chelsea have already agreed to pay the settlement figure.