EPL: Club Sponsor Approves Mason Greenwood’s Return To Man Utd

Manchester United’s main sponsor, Adidas, have reportedly approved Mason Greenwood’s return, with the forward preparing to resume his career during the 2023-24 campaign.

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022, as he had been facing serious criminal charges following accusations from a woman.

The 21-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, and he was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The forward was also facing charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but the charges against him have been dropped, and he is preparing to resume his career in the coming season.

Man United are not expected to release him despite rumours earlier this year, while a permanent sale is thought to be highly unlikely, with the club thought to be looking to keep hold of him.