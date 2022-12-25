The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has petitioned foreign missions in Nigeria, urging them to place Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Visa ban or watchlist over his government’s alleged role in failed assassination attempt on opposition parties’ spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

CUPP in a statement by its chairman of Steering Committee, High Chief Peter Ameh, said Ugochinyere, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, was saved by the youths in his community from suspected assailants on Friday night.

Ameh lamented that since the exposure by the opposition coalition that the Imo governor was allegedly among those plotting to rig and undermine 2023 general election in the State and 14 other States, his camp has been threatening to harm Ugochinyere.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, IGP and DSS to put a stop to Governor Uzodinma and his cohorts’ actions, CUPP said the Coalition has also petitioned some foreign missions to secure Visa ban or watchlist on the Governor.

The statement reads, “Since we uncovered plot by some politicians to stop INEC use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation system and tampering of voter register, Imo Gov’t has been threatening to harm our spokesman Ugochinyere. Though the threat which was attempted on Friday night failed, we won’t fold our hands and watch these miscreants parading as Gov’t officials go Scot free.

“We are grateful to the youths from Akokwa and across Ideato nation who converged on his country home Friday night and kept vigil when information about plans to assassinate Ugochinyere went viral in the state. This shows how much he’s loved by Ideato people. We are hopeful that the foreign missions will help save Democracy and do the needful soon.”