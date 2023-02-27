A Nigerian medical practitioner based in the United Kingdom, Dr Charles Ojukwu has advocated an amendment in the Electoral Law to provide for Diaspora voting during Nigeria’s general election.

Ojukwu made the call while granting interview to newsmen yesterday in Abatete, Idemili-North local government area of Anambra State.

He said that the arrangement will save Nigerians residing in foreign countries the heavy cost and inconveniences in traveling home to participate in elections.

The indigene of Ogbu village of Abatete community stated “I flew into Nigeria to participate for this (2023) election and I equally did same during the governorship election in Anambra in November 2021.”

“But if the Electoral Act is amended to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make provision for Diaspora voting, I will vote from wherever I am based”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojukwu emphasised that the positive impact of the Diaspora Community in the overall development of the nation Nigeria is enormous to be ignored.

Ojukwu praised the efforts of the INEC in guaranteeing that the ongoing nationwide election in the country is transparent, free, fair and the results credible, especially by digitising the process.

He said, “I voted here during the November, 2021 governorship election and I must say that a lot has improved in the way INEC was operating.”

“Like in my polling unit, we initially recorded some hitches which made us commence voting about 9.00am, but when they began everything went smoothly,” he noted.

Ojukwu appealed to the electoral Commission to ensure that the choice of the people reflects on the final results they would publish.

He added that doing so was the only way to guarantee the confidence of Nigerians in the activities of the Commission.