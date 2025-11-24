The Diplomatic Missions of the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in Nigeria, have announced the launch of a coordinated international campaign to combat visa fraud and to protect people from exploitation by fraudulent immigration facilitators.

According to a joint statement issued by the diplomatic missions of the three countries in Nigeria on Monday tagged #FightingVisaFraud campaign, the campaign builds on the outcomes of a Five-Country Ministerial meeting and demonstrated their commitment to working together to address shared challenges while protecting vulnerable people.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia share strong historical ties, common values and close cooperation on immigration and security matters and the #FightingVisaFraud campaign was launched during International Fraud Awareness Week between November 16 and 22, 2025.

According to the statement, this represented an unprecedented level of cooperation between the three countries to tackle a shared global threat that costs victims millions of pounds annually and puts vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, financial ruin and legal consequences.

“Visa fraud and illegal immigration facilitation have reached alarming levels globally, with criminal networks using increasingly sophisticated tactics to deceive prospective visa applicants. Victims are often promised guaranteed visas, jobs without proper qualifications, or expedited processing in exchange for exorbitant fees. The reality is financial loss, visa refusals, travel bans and, in the worst cases, trafficking and exploitation.

“Our countries have identified common patterns of visa fraud affecting their immigration systems. This coordinated campaign demonstrates the three countries’ commitment to protecting legitimate visa applicants while maintaining the integrity of their immigration systems and secure borders,” the statement said.

Adding his voice to the campaign, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery said: “Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing their money and putting them at risk of serious harm.

“Through this joint campaign with our international partners, we are sending a clear message: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity. The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes – but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans.”

For his part, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Pasquale Salvaggio, added: “Canada is committed to working with our international partners to combat visa fraud and protect people from exploitation. This campaign reflects our shared values and determination to maintain fair, secure immigration systems while supporting those who seek to travel, study or work through legitimate pathways.”

The three countries urged prospective visa applicants to use only official government websites for visa information and applications; verify immigration advisers are properly registered and regulated; be suspicious of guarantees as no one can guarantee visa approval; watch for warning signs including demands for excessive fees, pressure to pay quickly, promises of jobs without proper qualifications, or offers to bypass standard requirements and report suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

They also designated domains to find legitimate information regarding visas to include United Kingdom: www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration; Canada: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada – Canada.ca

The three countries warned that people who attempt to obtain a visa through fraudulent means face serious consequences, including visa application refusal, travel bans of up to 10 years, financial loss with no recourse, criminal charges in some jurisdictions, and exploitation and trafficking risks.

The three countries’ immigration authorities work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute visa fraud and illegal facilitation.

They charged prospective applicants who suspect visa fraud or have been a victim to report online to https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ – Action Fraud, which provides a fraud-reporting and advice centre for people and small businesses.

For detailed guidance on avoiding scams, applicants are advised visit: http://www.gov.uk/government/publications/frauds-tricks-and-scams.